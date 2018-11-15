Man found shot to death near his front door

Tunica County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the man they said was shot and killed on Tuesday.
The news release said Mr. Leroy 'Duck' Thomas was found lying near his front door on the 1300 block of Sears Street.
Officials said he died from a gunshot wound. No one is in custody for the crime.
If you have any information about this homicide, you are asked to call Tunica County Deputies at 662-363-1411.
