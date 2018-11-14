Man killed on Graceland Drive, 2 people detained

One person is dead and two people are currently detained after a shooting in Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4 women wore hoodies inside Wolfchase Galleria to ‘prove a point’ about racial profiling
- Will Memphis and the Mid-South see snow this week?
- Memphis man shot friend in back of head while trying to shoot others from moving car
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The shooting happened on the 4200 block of Graceland Drive. The road is currently closed between E. Raines and Finley.
No information about the victim has been released.
At 10:01 a.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 4299 Graceland Drive. One adult male was located suffering from a GSW. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Officers have multiple people detained.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 14, 2018
Graceland Drive is closed between E. Raines & Finley.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}