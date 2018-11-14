  • Man killed on Graceland Drive, 2 people detained

    Updated:

    One person is dead and two people are currently detained after a shooting in Memphis. 

    According to police, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The shooting happened on the 4200 block of Graceland Drive. The road is currently closed between E. Raines and Finley. 

    No information about the victim has been released. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

