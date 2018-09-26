  • Man killed, police searching for 3 people after shooting in East Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after one man was killed in a shooting in East Memphis.

    The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Harville Street, according to police. 

    MPD said one victim – who hasn’t yet been identified – was pronounced dead on scene. 

    Police are searching for three people in connection with the incident. 

    They were last seen in a white Hyundai Sonata or Honda Civic. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The investigation is ongoing. 

