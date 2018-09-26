Man killed, police searching for 3 people after shooting in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after one man was killed in a shooting in East Memphis.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Harville Street, according to police.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1618 Harville Street. One male has been pronounced deceased on the scene. The suspects are described as 3 male Blacks in a white last seen Hyundai Sonata or Honda Civic. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 26, 2018
MPD said one victim – who hasn’t yet been identified – was pronounced dead on scene.
Police are searching for three people in connection with the incident.
They were last seen in a white Hyundai Sonata or Honda Civic.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The investigation is ongoing.
