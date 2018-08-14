0 Man shot pregnant girlfriend to death 'because she has been playing games'

HELENA WEST-HELENA, Ark. - Arkansas police released the horrific 911 call made by a man after allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend.

Police said Cornell Henry called 911 after killing his girlfriend, Cherrkisha Jones, 20.

Investigators said Jones was pregnant, and Henry drove into the Mississippi River shortly after making the call.

The phone call sparked the murder-suicide investigation.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING QUOTES FROM THE PHONE RECORDING MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME

In the 911 call, investigators said Henry admitted to killing Jones.

"This is Cornell Henry, and I just killed somebody – and I am about to kill myself," Henry said to 911 dispatchers.

Phillips County Sheriff Neal Byrd told FOX13 there was an argument before the murder-suicide. Byrd said the argument may have centered around Jones possibly dating someone else.

A very deliberate Henry spoke about that in the 911 call.

"I am at a lake right now, and I am about to kill the girl I have been (expletive) with because she has been playing games," Henry said.

At the beginning of the call, Henry warned dispatchers that any attempt to stop him was already too late.

And that he had shot his girlfriend several times.

"By the time they get out here it will be too late anyway. Only thing they can do is drag her body out of the river because she is already dead," Henry told dispatchers.

Police told FOX13 there is a history of domestic violence between the two.

Byrd said officers retrieved a bullet fragment from the car. It has been sent to the crime lab to try to determine what kind of weapon was used.

