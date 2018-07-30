Man killed, teen shot at Memphis Community Center, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead and a teen is recovering after a double shooting at a Memphis Community Center.
According to MPD, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Western Park Dr, which is the Westwood Community Center. When officers arrived to the scene, both victims had been shot.
The juvenile was shot, but is expected to be okay, according to MPD. It is unclear at this time how old he is.
The other man, who MPD is identifying as an adult at this time, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Double shooting leaves a man dead in Westwood. Spoke with the victim’s cousin who said the suspect tried robbing him. pic.twitter.com/o4OgTaZrZn— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) July 30, 2018
The suspect is possibly known to the victims, but is not yet in custody.
FOX13 is working with MPD to learn more info. Check back for updates.
