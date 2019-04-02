0 Man killed, woman charged after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is in custody after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Binghampton.

Memphis police believe Sherris Russell, 54, shot and killed a man at the Maureen Manor Apartments around 1 p.m.

A friend of the victim, named Toni, said she saw him at a convenience store 30 minutes before he was killed.

Toni said he was dating the suspect for a few months and kept saying he was worried she was going to kill him.

“He's been telling me this woman has been trying to kill him. He's been telling me this for a while,” said Toni.

Toni wishes she listened the first time when the shooting victim told her his new girlfriend wanted to hurt him.

“It wasn’t that serious that you had to take a life - whatever the case may be,” said Toni.

“If I would’ve known that was his last goodbye I would’ve hugged him,” said Toni.

Toni said he was dating Russell for a few months then they started living together at the Maureen Manor Apartments off Yale Avenue.

She said that’s when the couple started having problems.

“It hurts me the most because he was telling me... I wish I could’ve done something about it,” said Toni.

Police have one woman in custody but have not released details about her or the victim.

Toni hopes the woman responsible is locked up for a long time.

“She needs to go to jail, you took a life so you need to do life,” said Toni.

Toni said the girlfriend previously threatened him with a gun.

Sherrie Russell has been charged with reckless homicide in this case.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

