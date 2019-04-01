Man killed, woman detained after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Binghampton.
Police were called to the 3000 block of Yale Rd. on Monday.
One man was killed on the scene.
Investigators told FOX13 one woman has been detained. No charges have been filed at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
