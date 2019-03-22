  • Man killed, woman seriously hurt in apparent home invasion in West Tennessee, TBI says

    HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. - One man was killed, and a woman was seriously hurt during an apparent home invasion in Hardeman County, according to investigators.

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the incident happened around 5 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Brints Chapel Lane in Middleton. 

    According to TBI, one man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in the home invasion. 

    Investigators identified the man killed as Deon Turner, 31. 

    TBI did not release any information regarding a possible suspect in the incident.

    The details surrounding the incident are still unclear. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

