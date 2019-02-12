Man left wallet behind after trying to steal truck, police say

A stolen trailer and tractor led to a man being arrested for stealing more than $150,000 in work equipment, police said.
According to the arrest affidavit, police were called to the corner of Big Orange Road and Macon Road on Feb. 10 for an abandoned large trailer blocking traffic.
The owner was tracked down and he said the trailer belongs to Tiger Landscape.
Tiger Landscape later learned multiple expensive items were taken from their business, including a dump truck and trailer.
An employee also found an F-550 truck had been tampered with. Police said it was consistent with someone trying to start the truck without a key. Inside the truck, the suspect left behind something that would lead police right to him-- his wallet.
The wallet belonged to Steve Hall who had active warrants out of Fayette County. Police tracked him down and he was arrested.
Hall is charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of Property.
