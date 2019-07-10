0 Man lured victim into home before shooting and killing him, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was arrested for a horrific crime, according to police.

Police said the investigation started as a missing person but, they would eventually discover much more to the story.

On July 5, an unnamed juvenile female told the police a man by the name of Baba Said tried to kidnap her. Her friend Jalen Braden picked her up when she allegedly fled from his vehicle, the arrest affidavit said.

Said had been missing for several days.

Detectives used Said's GPS in his phone and pinged it in the area of Beaumont Avenue and Amarillo Street. When officers went to check it out, they found a couch with a large blood stain on it outside.

Braden lived in the house the couch was found in front of.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police asked for permission to look in Braden's home for Said. Braden agreed.

Inside the home, investigators saw what they believed to be small blood marks. They also saw rags and bleach.

After they obtained a search warrant, crime scene detectives were able to use chemicals which found bloodstain marks and streaks where someone had tried to clean up the evidence.

Braden was taken in for questioning, and police records said he admitted to killing Said.

According to his statement, Braden, and the unnamed girl lured the victim into the house to rob him.

Once he took Said's belonging, he shot him in the back of the head. The victim was then wrapped in garbage bags and dumped into a drainage ditch, court records said.

Braden is charged with First Degree Murder, Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.