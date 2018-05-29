Man lying in bed attacked with baseball bat, stabbed in face

Memphis police are looking for a suspect after a man was attacked while lying in his bed.
According to the police report, a man entered the victim's apartment on the 1300 block of Court Avenue around 9 p.m. on May 27.
The victim told police the suspect came in with a baseball bat and started hitting him in the head. He also had a knife and was stabbed him in the face.
The suspect then fled.
Police came to the scene and found a knife on the kitchen floor and blood throughout the residence. There was no sign of forced entry. The police report detailed the front door may have been unlocked.
Police said the victim is expected to be okay.
