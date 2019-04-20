Man made nearly 400 false 911 calls in less than 2 months, police say

Memphis police arrested a man after they said he made numerous fraudulent calls to 911.
Officers went to the home of suspect's home on the 3500 block of Clarke Road to speak with Charles Yates. An MPD Communications Supervisor said he had called 911 ten times on April 15.
When police got to his house, he refused to talk to the police. Eventually, he came to the door, but he was in a very "agitated state." He cussed and yelled at the police. He then slammed the door and refused to talk about why he kept calling 911.
The next day, the communications department sent an email to investigators showing he had called 399 times between March 7 and April 15. None of the calls were emergencies.
Police records said, "the excessive amounts of false 911 calls made by Mr. Yates prevent true emergency calls from getting through and/or delayed dispatcher from responding to additional calls for emergency service."
Yates is charged with Aggravated Nonemergency Contact of 911.
