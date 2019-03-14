  • Man missing after jumping into Wolf River, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man who went missing after jumping into the Wolf River. 

    According to MPD, the man jumped into the river near Second Street and Plum around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. 

    Police said the man may have been trying to jump from a barge to the bank of the river. 

    The man has not been located.

    According to family, the man was identified as James Rosenbaum, 40. Rosenbaum’s grandmother told FOX13 he lives in Drummonds, Tenn. with his mother. 

    This is an ongoing investigation. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories