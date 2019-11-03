Man missing since Monday, police say

CORINTH, Miss. - Corinth police ask for the public's help to locate a missing man.
Jeffery Jamal Moore, 26, was reported missing by his family and contact was last made Monday afternoon.
He is about 5 foot six inches and 165 lbs.
If you know the whereabouts of Moore, officers ask for you to contact the police department at 662-286-3377.
