  • Man missing since Monday, police say

    CORINTH, Miss. - Corinth police ask for the public's help to locate a missing man.

    Jeffery Jamal Moore, 26, was reported missing by his family and contact was last made Monday afternoon. 

    He is about 5 foot six inches and 165 lbs. 

    If you know the whereabouts of Moore, officers ask for you to contact the police department at 662-286-3377. 

