0 Man mowing lawns for free across America makes stop in Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mowing the grass can often feel like a chore. But, one man is using it as an opportunity to give back and bring communities together.

On August 14, Rodney Smith Jr. starting his mission to mow lawns for free across the United States.

"I will travel to all 50 states and mow 1-2 lawns in each state for one of the following four groups: the elderly, disabled, single parents, and veterans," Smith said on his website WeAreRaisingMen.com

His journey goes beyond the sometimes unkempt grass. As a child, he wanted to be a police officer.

"In each city I travel to, I will be inviting police officers to come out and mow with me using the special police mower I had made. The goal of this tour is not just to have officers mow with me and to thank them for their service, but to also bring the community together around those who serve and protect us."

After I'm done with this tour , I'm Looking to give my signed police mower away (after I clean it up and make it shinny) to a kid whose mom or dad died in the line of duty . Know of a kid ? I want to hear about them . I'll deliver it myself anywhere USA pic.twitter.com/G9vUYc4jnD — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) September 6, 2019

In Memphis, he stopped to mow Ms. Holloway's lawn.

I just had the pleasure of mowing Ms. Holloway's lawn for her in Memphis,TN. It was great meeting her . Making a difference one lawn at a time . Headed towards Nashville now then Louisville . pic.twitter.com/JKp7hYMAJG — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) September 6, 2019

