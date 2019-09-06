  • Man mowing lawns for free across America makes stop in Bluff City

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mowing the grass can often feel like a chore. But, one man is using it as an opportunity to give back and bring communities together. 

    On August 14, Rodney Smith Jr. starting his mission to mow lawns for free across the United States. 

    "I will travel to all 50 states and mow 1-2 lawns in each state for one of the following four groups: the elderly, disabled, single parents, and veterans," Smith said on his website WeAreRaisingMen.com 

    His journey goes beyond the sometimes unkempt grass. As a child, he wanted to be a police officer. 

    "In each city I travel to, I will be inviting police officers to come out and mow with me using the special police mower I had made. The goal of this tour is not just to have officers mow with me and to thank them for their service, but to also bring the community together around those who serve and protect us." 

    In Memphis, he stopped to mow Ms. Holloway's lawn. 

