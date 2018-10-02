  • Man murdered inside restroom of Mexican restaurant in Tennessee; suspect wanted

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Police have identified a man murdered inside the bathroom of a Mexican restaurant in Nashville and a suspect is sought.

    Juan J. Chapa, 30, is one of two suspects wanted in the Sunday killing of Mario Alberto Garcia Lopez, 34.

    Police said Lopez was killed inside the restroom of Las Cazuelas Mexican Grill on Nolensville Pike Sunday night. Authorities called this a targeted killing.

    Police said Chapa and his accomplice went into the restaurant and walked straight over the Lopez at the bar. 

    After speaking to Lopez for a short time, the two suspects persuaded Lopez into going into the restroom.

    Witnesses told police they heard two gunshots and saw the suspected murderers walk out of the restaurant and into the parking lot.

    Anyone with information on Chapa's whereabouts should call police.

