Man nicknamed 'Worm' indicted in Parkway village murder, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of a Mississippi man, according to the District Attorney's Office.
The victim was shot several times in the head in the Parkway Village area in July.
Steven Klines, 35, was arrested in connection with the shooting and is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The victim, Willie D. Jones, 23, was walking past the residence in the 3400 block of Barbwood Drive in southeast Memphis.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were able to arrest Klines after witnesses said someone with the nickname 'Worm' was the shooter, the DA said.
Detectives identified Worm as Klines, the news release said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}