  • Man on bike arrested for having meth and burglary tools on him, police say

    Updated:

    A man who was pulled over on his bicycle is now facing drug and burglary charges.

    Memphis police pulled over Alex Tanburg, while he was on his bike early Sunday morning on North Graham.

    MPD said he was riding his bike without a light when it is dark outside. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    During the stop, officers patted down Tanburg.

    Officers said they felt a sharp object in one of his pockets and rocks in another.

    MPD said they were pliers used for burglaries and meth.

    According to MPD, Tanburg told officers the pants weren't his, but his roommate's.

    Tanburg is charged with Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of Methamphetamine. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories