Man on the run, accused of armed robbery of Memphis bank, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man who is accused of an armed robbery at a local bank.
According to MPD, the robbery happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at the SunTrust Bank on Hacks Cross Road.
Investigators said the suspect – who has not yet been identified – robbed the bank armed with a black handgun.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The suspect was last seen running west with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police described the man as 30-35 years old, 5-foot-7, wearing a white hat, black mask, and all black clothing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Officers are on the scene of an armed robbery of the Suntrust Bank at 3585 Hacks Cross.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 20, 2019
Responsible is a male Black, 30-35 yoa, 5'7, slim build, wearing a white hat, black mask, all black clothing, armed with a black handgun, last scene running westbound from the scene.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}