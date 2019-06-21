  • Man on the run, accused of armed robbery of Memphis bank, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man who is accused of an armed robbery at a local bank.

    According to MPD, the robbery happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at the SunTrust Bank on Hacks Cross Road. 

    Investigators said the suspect – who has not yet been identified – robbed the bank armed with a black handgun.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The suspect was last seen running west with an undisclosed amount of money. 

    Police described the man as 30-35 years old, 5-foot-7, wearing a white hat, black mask, and all black clothing.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories