Man on the run after robbing victim at gunpoint, police say

Memphis police are asking for help to find an armed robber.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged after grandmother’s yard vandalized by lawn care company
- Jerry Lawler overwhelmed with support after son’s death
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, the victim was held up at gunpoint near the intersection of Breedlove and Chelsea.
No one has been arrested for this crime at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}