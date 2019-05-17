  • Man on the run after shooting coworker in downtown Memphis, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is on the run after he allegedly shot his coworker in downtown Memphis.

    Police were called to a shooting at Floyd Alley and November 6th Street Friday.

    Investigators said two coworkers got into an argument. One of the coworkers shot the other and then ran away, according to MPD.

    The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

