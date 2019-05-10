0 Man opens up after 70-year-old brother in electric wheelchair hit, killed by 18-wheeler in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South man said his brother was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

An 18-wheeler hit and killed Tom Ervin, 70, as he tried to cross Shelby Drive in a wheelchair Thursday morning.

FOX13 spoke with his brother following the tragic incident, who said he warned him prior to leaving.

Russel Ervin said Ervin liked to stay active, even though he was in a wheelchair. But he told FOX13 his brother shouldn’t have been trying to cross the street that early in the morning.

Russel said he found out his brother was killed when a friend called.

“I didn’t go down there. I didn’t want to see him like that, not just like that,” said Russel. “It’s hard to hear a bad tragedy happened. All I can do is let God have mercy on his soul.”

The driver told police he tried to swerve out of the way but still hit Ervin.

A gas station owner saw the wreck and told FOX13 he ran over to check for a pulse after the accident.

"It’s just really sad man. This is just Death Valley over here. I mean, so many wrecks happen over here. It’s ridiculous," Kareem Ghosheh said.

Russel Ervin said this was not the first time someone hit his brother. He told FOX13 a driver hit and injured his brother as he tried to cross the street in the past.

Russel said he warned him about crossing several lanes of traffic, but he never listened.

“He used to be up and down the street all the time down this way,” Ervin said. “Just a lot of stuff he’d do along there he didn’t want to stay still.”

MPD officials said they have cited the truck driver, but no charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

