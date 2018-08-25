0 Man out of jail day after admitting to sex with corpse, victim's family searching for answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lawyers representing the family of the woman whose corpse was sexually abused by a Memphis hospital security guard is speaking for the first time.

And the family is preparing to go after the hospital and security company.

Police arrested Cameron Wright, 26, after he admitted to having sex with the body of April Parham, 37, who had died the night before at St. Francis Hospital.

“We go on a hunt for answers about how this happened,” said Murray Wells, the family’s attorney.

The attorneys for Parham’s family said the family is going after U.S. Security Associates, the company contracted by the hospital, as well.

"We are dealing with a large sophisticated security company that appears to be a professional organization, but at the same time you got people like this working for you,” Wells said.

According to the company’s website there are more than 150 locations across the country.

Even two locations in Memphis. FOX13 went to both of them.

Both locations didn’t have anyone at them and looked vacant.

We even called the both local offices and the cooperate headquarters.

Wells says Parham’s family wants an explanation from the hospital rather than the statement released Thursday evening."They are not impressed with this deniable we didn't hire people like this well you did, and it happened,” Wells said.

Our phone calls to U-S Associates have not been returned.

Cameron Wright bonded out of jail today. His next court date is Tuesday.

