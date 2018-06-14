Man picks up three young girls, takes them to two Mid-South hotels, police say

FOX13 is digging into Buckley's past and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis police arrested a convicted sex offender for spending a weekend in a hotel with multiple young girls.
According to police, Lonnie D Buckley was convicted in 1992 for raping an 11-year-old boy. Due to his conviction, he is not allowed the be alone with children.
The arrest affidavit said Buckley picked up three girls and took them to a hotel in Southaven on May 27. The next night the three drove to a Memphis hotel. The report does not detail what happened inside the hotel room.
On May 28, Buckley drove them back to one of the girl's Memphis home and dropped them off. The girls identified him in a photo line up and said there were not any other adults in the hotel.
Lonnie D. Buckley is charged with Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004, among other charges.
Police said Buckley also never registered his vehicle with the Memphis Police Department which is a violation of the sexual offender registry rules.
