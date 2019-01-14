Man pistol whipped on Beale Street, police say

Memphis police are investigating after someone was hit in the head with a gun on Beale Street.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man killed, 15-year-old girl shot in Memphis
- Man gets shot after visit to ex-girlfriend's Memphis home, police say
- Florida man threatens to kill someone with 'kindness,' the name of his machete, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The police report said the victim was assaulted by the suspect very early in the morning on Sunday.
The victim said the suspect was involved in a fight with someone else.
According to police, the suspect then ran towards the victim and then struck the victim on his head with a handgun.
Paramedics took the victim to Methodist Hospital for medical care, but he is expected to be okay.
Police have not released information on a possible suspect.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}