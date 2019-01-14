  • Man pistol whipped on Beale Street, police say

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after someone was hit in the head with a gun on Beale Street. 

    The police report said the victim was assaulted by the suspect very early in the morning on Sunday.

    The victim said the suspect was involved in a fight with someone else.

    According to police, the suspect then ran towards the victim and then struck the victim on his head with a handgun.

    Paramedics took the victim to Methodist Hospital for medical care, but he is expected to be okay. 

    Police have not released information on a possible suspect. 
     

