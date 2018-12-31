Man pistol whips victim, shoots 2 dogs, police say

Memphis police arrested a man after court records said he pistol-whipped someone and then shot two of his dogs.
Police said the victim was walking on the 600 block of Tennessee on the third-floor hallway.
The victim told police he moved to the side and allowed Reuben Ballard to go around him.
After they crossed paths, the suspect said something and when the victim turned around, there was a gun pointed at him, court records said.
That is when the victim was hit with the gun and Ballard shot both dogs, police said. The animals were 'seriously injured.'
The victim's fiance came out and found him lying on the ground.
Ballard was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Two counts of Cruelty to Animals.
