Man played porn in Memphis library as children watched, police say

A man was arrested for watching a pornographic video in a Memphis public library, police say.
According to police, Ceequanon S. Slaughter played the graphic video on a computer at the South 3rd Street library.
There were three children sitting on either side of Slaughter as he played the video.
Police said he 'knowingly exhibited a pornographic video' to the children.
Security asked him several times to leave. But, he refused. When officers made the scene, he resisted. At one point, he laid on the ground and locked his arms, court records said. One officer used a baton to try and arrest him.
Eventually backup arrived, and they were able to take him to the hospital for medical clearance before booking him into jail.
Ceequanon S. Slaughter is charged with Sale, Loan or Exhibition of Material to Minors and Resisting Official Detention.
