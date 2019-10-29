Man pleads guilty in death of 79-year-old southwest Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Terrick Tabor pled guilty to second-degree murder in the death of an elderly man who suffered head injuries after being punched in the face, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
The 26-year-old was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility for parole.
Investigators said that on June 15 last year Tabor went to the home of 79-year-old Gean Henderson near South Third and Shelby Drive in southwest Memphis to rob him.
According to court documents, Tabor punched Henderson in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head. Tabor then took his wallet and left.
