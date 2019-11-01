Man pleads guilty in sword attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 24-year-old man charged with critically injuring a woman this summer by slashing her with a sword pled guilty Friday to attempted first-degree murder, said the district attorney.
Brennan Jones entered his plea in Criminal Court where Bobby Carter sentenced him to 15 years in prison.
Jones was tried in the same court last month, but the jury could not reach a unanimous jury and a mistrial was declared. The vote was 11-1 for guilty.
Investigators said the attack occurred around 10 a.m. on June 17 this year near Harris Ave. and Jeannine St. in southeast Memphis where the 31-year-old victim was found with severe cuts to her neck and abdomen. She was hospitalized for two weeks.
Parts of the attack were recorded on video surveillance in the neighborhood.
