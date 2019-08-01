Man pleads guilty to 1997 murder, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A convicted armed career criminal already serving a life sentence for federal crimes pled guilty Thursday to killing an armored car courier in a 1997 robbery, the Shelby County District attorney said.
Andrew Thomas was sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder in a settlement approved by the widow of the courier, James Day.
Day survived 29 months before dying of complications from the gunshot wound to his head.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
In court, she thanked Thomas for his plea and for “freeing me from my own cemetery.”
A federal appeals court two years ago overturned Thomas’s 2001 conviction and death sentence in the case and awarded him a new trial.
According to the district attorney’s office,
Thomas, 46, was scheduled to be re-tried this week on capital murder charges but entered his plea before the start of the trial before Criminal Court Judge W. Mark Ward.
He entered an Alford plea, or best interest plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges the likelihood of conviction if going to trial.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}