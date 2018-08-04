0 Man points gun at police in Arkansas, officers shoot and kill suspect

PINE BLUFF, Ark. - For the second time in just a few hours span, the state of Arkansas had to deal with an officer-involved shooting.

According to Arkansas State Police, Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday involving officers of the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Local police officers were initially dispatched to a disturbance in the area of West Roane Avenue. Upon their arrival in the neighborhood, the officers encountered an individual identified as Danny Lee, 34, of Pine Bluff outside a residence at 1522 Willow Street. Lee was brandishing a gun.

According to initial statements made to special agents, the officers attempted to take Lee into custody, however he raised a gun pointing it at the officers. The officers fired their weapons striking Lee.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine cause and manner of death.

Earlier Friday afternoon, Arkansas State Police were dispatched to Trumann, Arkansas for an officer-involved shooting.

FOX13 called an officer with the Trumann Police who said he was lying in a hospital bed and was shot.

Trumann police confirmed Police Chief Chadwick Henson was the officer who was shot.

Henson said he was okay but very sore.

According to a police report, Henson was contacted about 10 a.m. by a man identified as Johnny Kelley, 49, who lives near Trumann.

