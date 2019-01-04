0 Man posing as AT&T agent causing concern in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Residents in a Memphis neighborhood are concerned after a man has been seen impersonating an AT&T worker while going door-to-door. Surveillance video showed the man walking up to houses on Given Avenue.

Neighbors told FOX13 it was not the first time he’s been seen in the area. They said he has stopped by three times this week.

The man allegedly goes to homes when nobody is there. Neighbors told FOX13 he is pretending to work for AT&T.

In surveillance video, you can see the man holding a clipboard and taking notes.

“He’s standing around and he just looks and he takes notes,” Rachel Lajuj explained.

Lajuj lives off Given Aven. She told FOX13 the first time she saw the suspect, it was late at night. He did not stop at her home.

“It was kind of dark and he was going to houses where nobody was home, and he had a clipboard with him and it looked like he was taking notes of who wasn’t home,” Lajuj said.

Rachel said neighbors called AT&T to confirm he works with the company, and it turned out not to be true.

Each time he has stopped in the neighborhood, he wears the same jacket.

“You never know who he’s going to go after when you’re going to be a target,” Lajuj said.

A report has been made with Memphis police.

If you ever feel unsafe or suspect suspicious activity, you can call the MPD non-emergency number 545-2677.

