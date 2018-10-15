Man posts sex video of woman to porn website without her permission, police say

Memphis police arrested a man for recording a sex video and posting it online, police said.
The woman said she knew it was Reginald Logan who recorded the video, according to police.
Under the video, the man listed her contact info and said she would perform sex acts for $10.
The victim also put derogatory posts about her in the past on Facebook, the arrest affidavit said.
Reginald Logan was arrested and charged with Unlawful Photographing In Violation of Privacy.
