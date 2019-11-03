  • Man pronounced dead after apparent gunshot wound, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating an alleged shooting that occurred early this morning.

    Officers responded about 1 a.m. to 772 E. Dempster Ave. where a male was lying in the driveway unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police say.

    The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. 

    The suspect was possibly in a red car. 

    The incident is under investigation. 

