Man put roommate in chokehold, threatened to shoot him in argument over dishes, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot his roommate during an argument about washing dishes.
The incident happened Friday at a home in Westwood. The victim called police the next day.
The victim told police he was doing dishes with a towel that was already in the sink when his roommate – Rodney McAtee – walked up. McAtee accused the victim of using his face towel to clean dirty dishes, according to a police report.
The victim said they started arguing and his roommate went into bedroom. He walked back out with a gun, put the victim in a headlock, pressed a gun to his chest and said, “I will blow you’re a** off,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The victim left the home. When he returned the next day, he saw McAtee asleep in his bed with the gun lying next to him.
He called police. When officers arrived, they took McAtee into custody.
Two guns were found in his room – a Smith & Wesson 9mm in the bed and a Davis Industries .22 caliber on a nightstand. A check of the 9mm showed it was stolen from Gleason, Tenn., according to the arrest affidavit for McAtee.
McAtee was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Theft of Property, and Conviction Felon in Possession of a Handgun.
