Man rapes woman and tries to kill her with roach spray, police say

A man was arrested with multiple charges after he assaulted and raped a woman inside her home, police say.
Norman Hudson, 58, faces charges that include attempted murder, aggravated rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping and illegal possession of a credit or debit card after the incident which occurred earlier this month.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim called police after Hudson forced himself into her home, took her clothes off, criminally assaulted her, stabbed her multiple times, and hit her leaving visible bruises and black eyes. He then poured Hot Shot and Roach spray, plus Hot Shot Roach Spray Killing Powder down her throat, police say.
Hudson then forced her to give him her bank card pin and used it to retrieve money from her account, police said.
Court records said the victim identified Hudson as the person responsible. She was taken to Baptist East and underwent surgery for her stab wounds.
Hudson was arrested for questioning, charged and booked into jail.
The suspect is due in court tomorrow and no bond has been set.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Arrest made, new details released after MPD officer assaults medical technician at Regional One
- Mid-South funeral home fined $10K for defying the wishes of the deceased
- ‘Weed lady' arrested, 11 neglected dogs found in Memphis, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}