0 Man repeatedly ran over girlfriend with car, hit her with brick outside Memphis home, witnesses say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Memphis neighborhood.

Santrez Traylor, 34, is accused of hitting the 31-year-old woman with his car around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to MPD.

This murder stemmed from a Domestic Violence incident between the victim and Traylor. The preliminary information indicated that Traylor hit the victim with his vehicle. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 8, 2018

Officers originally responded to a home in the 3200 block of Carnes Avenue for someone who was armed.

Witnesses told FOX13 they saw the whole incident unfold before their eyes Sunday night in front of the victim’s home.

“I witnessed a murder,” said neighbor Jay Smoot. “It’s pretty, pretty overwhelming.”

Witnesses said shortly after 9 p.m. they heard what turned out to be the deadly confrontation between the victim and her boyfriend, Traylor – who is her child’s father.

They also saw Traylor using a brick to hit the woman in the head.

“She was standing when he first hit her and then she fell down and he repeatedly was hitting her with the brick, hitting her with the brick,” one neighbor said. “Kicking, punching her he was trying to make sure she was dead.”

Moments later, witnesses told FOX13 Traylor went into the home and got keys to a car in the driveway.

That’s when they said he repeatedly “ran her over.”

“He was backing up the car and running over her, backing up the car and running over her. I witnessed it about four times,” the neighbor said.

Traylor was charged with criminal trespassing and domestic assault almost a month ago when he came to the victim’s home threatening to hurt their children, according to a police affidavit.

The document also detailed several other incidents of domestic violence between the suspect and victim.

Traylor ran away from the scene before officers arrived, but he was later arrested and charged with second degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

MPD didn’t specify if Traylor was armed at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

