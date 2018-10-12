Man rescued after being trapped in plane crash

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A man was rescued after crashing his plane in Marshall County.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Tate Marshall Road and Wall Hill Road, according to the Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE: FAA is coming in now to investigate the plane crash in this field. I am working on gathering information with Sheriff’s and sources to bring to you now. Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/iwuE3C4I02— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) October 12, 2018
Investigators said only one person was inside the plane when it crashed down, and that man was rescued and flown to a hospital.
According to Marshall County officials, the man was traveling in a single-person aircraft and is "lucky to be alive."
The FAA has been brought in to investigate the crash.
Below is the general area where the crash happened:
