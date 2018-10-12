  • Man rescued after being trapped in plane crash

    Updated:

    MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A man was rescued after crashing his plane in Marshall County. 

    The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Tate Marshall Road and Wall Hill Road, according to the Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office. 

    LIVE coverage from the scene of the crash -- on FOX13 News at 5.

    Investigators said only one person was inside the plane when it crashed down, and that man was rescued and flown to a hospital. 

    According to Marshall County officials, the man was traveling in a single-person aircraft and is "lucky to be alive." 

    The FAA has been brought in to investigate the crash.

    Below is the general area where the crash happened: 

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: