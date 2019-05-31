Man rescued from scaffolding outside tall building in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rescued after being found hanging off the side of a government building in downtown Memphis.
It started around 2:30 p.m. Friday at 160 North Main Street, where the Vasco A. Smith Administration building is located.
Memphis Fire and police are on the scene after a man was found on the side of the the Vasco A Smith administration building @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/sCIvXBlemi— Jacque Masse (@massereports) May 31, 2019
Memphis fire crews and police were on the scene and helped bring him down. Multiple streets downtown were blocked off as they tried to get the man to come down.
The man has not been identified.
It is unclear why he was up there, but he was seen by FOX13 crews lying on the scaffolding multiple stories high.
FOX13 crews observed Shelby County deputies climbing a ladder to reach the man in an attempt to get him down.
It appears that deputies on the ladder are trying to speak to the man on the side Vasco A smith Administration Building @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/l4BCfseHaJ— Jacque Masse (@massereports) May 31, 2019
He eventually was rescued, climbing down a fire ladder hours after being up there.
