Man responsible for North Memphis triple shooting found in Texas, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man who police were searching for in connection with a triple shooting in North Memphis was tracked down and arrested Friday afternoon.
U.S. Marshals located Isaiah French on Friday, just days after Memphis police began investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead.
Gary Ballard, 40, was identified as the victim in the deadly shooting on Hyde Park Street on March 24. Police pronounced Ballard dead at the scene.
The father of two was killed inside his home. His mother said she doesn't know why someone would do this.
The other victims – Nakia Huntley and Anetria Hall – were both rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Less than 24 hours later, a home on the same street was burned to the ground. The Memphis Fire Department told FOX13 the house was intentionally set on fire.
We asked police if there's any connection. They told FOX13, "It is undetermined if the fire is related to the shooting."
On Friday, the task force found French in Bowie County, Texas.
He is facing charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
French is being held in the Bowie County Jail as he awaits extradition back to Tennessee, officials said.
