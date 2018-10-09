MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was robbed after trying to sell his XBOX on Facebook.
Investigators responded to an armed robbery Friday evening in the 4500 block of South Berrypick Lane in southeast Memphis.
When officers arrived on the scene, the victim told police he was selling an XBOX on Facebook Marketplace to a potential buyer.
The victim agreed to meet the buyer and another male on South Berrypick Lane, according to MPD.
When the victim was trying to make a deal with one of the men, one suspect in the backseat of a car pulled out a gun and shot him in the legs., according to officers.
The suspects fled the scene after the shooting.
One suspect is in his late 20s, another suspect was wearing a black hoodie.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
