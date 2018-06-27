Man robs fast food restaurant where he used to work, police say

A Memphis man robbed a business, and the victims were able to quickly lead police to him, police said.
According to the arrested affidavit, Dajhun Stamps ran into the Krystal's on the 2600 block of Mt. Moriah Road with two other people armed with guns.
The trio forced the manager to open the safe and stole cash, along with one of the employees' purses and bank card.
When investigators spoke with the victims, they said one of the men was Stamps, who used to work at the restaurant.
Police were able to find and arrest Stamps on June 26. Court records detail that Stamps admitted to participating in the robbery.
