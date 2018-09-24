Man robs Memphis Target pharmacy at gunpoint, steals unknown amount of Xanax pills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police released new information about the robbery at a Memphis Target.
MPD said a man robbed the Target pharmacy on Colonial Road at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.
Employees told police the man – who has not yet been identified – jumped behind the counter, pulled out a handgun and forced one of the employees to show him where the Xanax pills were located.
Police said the suspect stole an unknown amount of Xanax pills and left the store.
According to MPD, he was seen leaving in an older gray Chrysler Town and Country.
Police described the man as 5-foot-10, medium dark complexion with black and gray facial hair. He was wearing a green hat, gray T-shirt, shorts and Jordans.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. If an arrest is made, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
