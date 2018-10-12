Man rode sister's pink bike to Midtown before raping, carjacking woman, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is accused of raping and carjacking a woman outside her Midtown home.
Curtis Wright, 24, is charged with aggravated rape, carjacking, aggravated robbery, and resisting official detention. The charges stem from an incident on October 8 at Idlewild and Madison.
The victim told police she had just got out of her car when a stranger – whose face was partially covered with a red bandana – walked up. He pulled out a gun and demanded her keys and phone. She was then pushed onto the ground and sexually assaulted, according to an arrest affidavit.
The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle. Police searched the area and found a pink bicycle – which was notable because the victim had never seen it before and no children lived at her complex, according a statement she gave police.
Three days later, police located the woman’s stolen car near South Parkway and Gabay. Investigators said a man was standing near the car, and when officers walked up he ran away.
The suspect got away, but he was found a short time later hiding underneath a vacant house. Police identified that man as Curtis Wright.
Wright was taken into custody and gave investigators a typed statement. He admitted to being at the scene of the robbery, sexually assaulting the victim, riding in the stolen car and touching the victim’s cellphone, according to the arrest affidavit. Wright also told police the pink bicycle was his sisters – and he used her bike as a method of transportation to the crime scene in Midtown.
Police searched the victim’s car and found the red bandana Wright allegedly used to cover his face.
No bond has been set for Curtis Wright.
