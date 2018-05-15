  • Man runs into Burger King for help after being shot

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating a critical shooting in Medical District.

    Police are setting up a crime at the the Burger King on Union near a gas station.

    MPD arrived on the scene at 3:40 Tuesday afternoon.

    Investigators said the male victim was dropped off at the Burger King suffering from a gunshot wound.

    Police believe the shooting could've happened on St. Paul.

    Witnesses on the scene told FOX13 the man was shot in his ankle.

    The restaurant is currently closed. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

    We'll keep you updated on this situation on-air and online once radiational information is available. 

     

