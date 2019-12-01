Man runs into Chuck E. Cheese after being critically injured during shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1600 block of North Germantown Pkwy.
One man was shot, then ran into a Chuck E. Cheese for help. He was taken to Regional One Hospital and is in critical condition.
The incident is under investigation and officers are still on scene. They are unsure where the actual shooting occurred.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
