  • Man runs into Chuck E. Cheese after being critically injured during shooting

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1600 block of North Germantown Pkwy.

    One man was shot, then ran into a Chuck E. Cheese for help. He was taken to Regional One Hospital and is in critical condition. 

    The incident is under investigation and officers are still on scene. They are unsure where the actual shooting occurred. 

    We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories