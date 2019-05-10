Man rushed to hospital after being critically injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Whitehaven.
According to police, the shooting happened on East Rosita Circle around midnight. But, he went to the 3200 block of West Rosita after he was hit.
When police arrived on the scene, they found the man who had been shot.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Women on alert after parking lot encounters with creepy man in DeSoto County
- Attorney: Man accused of shooting Memphis mother to death in front of her kids claims innocence
- Store manager shot and killed by delivery driver at Memphis business, employee at nearby store says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}