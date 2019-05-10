  • Man rushed to hospital after being critically injured in shooting

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Whitehaven. 

    According to police, the shooting happened on East Rosita Circle around midnight. But, he went to the 3200 block of West Rosita after he was hit. 

    When police arrived on the scene, they found the man who had been shot. 

    He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Police do not have any suspects in custody. 

