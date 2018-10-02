Man rushed to hospital after being found shot at gas station

Memphis police are working to learn more information about a shooting in Memphis.
According to police, a man was found critically injured at a Circle K on the 4100 block of Yale Road.
Officers are on the scene at 4101 Yale: Circle K/Burger King. One adult male was located suffering from a GSW and was xported to ROH in critical condition. It is undetermined at this time where the initial incident occurred.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 2, 2018
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- After second mistrial in Jessica Chambers murder case, what's next for Quinton Tellis?
- Local OB-GYN accused of sexually assaulting patients
- Family says suspects in Phil Trenary's murder could have been 'peer-pressured'
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}