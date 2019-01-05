Man rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Midtown.
Police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Union Avenue and South Rembert Street.
According to MPD, the victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers are on the scene of a pedestrian crash at Union and South Rembert. A male pedestrian was struck and is being transported in critical condition to Regional One.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 5, 2019
The responsible party stayed on thd scene.
Police said the driver stayed on scene as emergency responders arrived.
The details surrounding the incident are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 14-year-old charged with first-degree murder after double shooting at Memphis apartment complex
- Duo that led MPD on high-speed chase responsible for multiple robberies across city, police say
- Police investigating after woman in vegetative state gives birth
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}