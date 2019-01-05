  • Man rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Midtown

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Midtown. 

    Police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Union Avenue and South Rembert Street. 

    According to MPD, the victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police said the driver stayed on scene as emergency responders arrived. 

    The details surrounding the incident are still unclear. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories