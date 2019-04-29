Man rushed to hospital after being shot by relative in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot by a relative in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 3600 block of Royal Wood Drive in Raleigh.
According to MPD, the victim was shot by one of his relatives after an argument.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD officers have detained the suspected shooter, but no other details were released.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3641 Royal Woods Drive.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 29, 2019
Prelim info is that a male victim was shot by a relative after an argument. The victim was xported to ROH in critical condition. The shooter has been detained.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}